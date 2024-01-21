Watch: Iran launches Sorayya satellite into 750-km orbit

Tehran: In a new aerospace milestone, the Islamic Republic of Iran has successfully launched its Sorayya satellite into orbit using a solid fuel-powered Qaim 100 satellite-carrying missile.

The Sorayya, developed by the Iranian Space Organization’s (ISO) research division, was sent into orbit on Saturday, January 20, at a distance of 750 kilometers (450 miles), Iranian News Agency (IRNA) reported.

This is the first time that Iran has succeeded in placing a satellite in orbits higher than 500 kilometers.

The weight of satellite was about 50-kilogram. The launch was part of the IRGC’s space program and Iran’s civilian space program.

The launch also comes days after exchange of air strikes between neighboring Iran and Pakistan.

In September 2023, Iran announced the success of launching the Noor 3 satellite and placing it in orbit 450 kilometers from Earth.