Watch: Iranians celebrate drone attack on Israel

Tehran: Iranians took to the streets in large numbers on early Sunday, April 14, to celebrate Iran’s drone and missile attack against Israel.
Pictures and videos circulated on social media platforms showed Iranians gather in support at Palestine Square and in front of Tehran University with Iranian and Palestine flags in their hands.
In another video shows people bursting firecrackers to celebrate the attack.
Demonstrators in Tehran’s Palestine Square chanted “Death to Israel” and “Death to America”, AFP reported.
Watch the videos here
This comes after Iran carried out an attack with drones and missiles on Israel, from Saturday night to Sunday dawn, which lasted for about 5 hours.
It is the first direct attack by Tehran against Tel Aviv occurred two weeks after the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
The Iranian response, titled “Honest Promise,” was announced approximately an hour after the commencement of the operation, IRNANews Agency reported.
The attack on Monday, April 1, claimed the lives of one commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ overseas Quds Force and six other officers
According to IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Iran launched over 120 missiles, including 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and several ballistic missiles, causing minor damage to an Israeli air base.
As per a report by Associated Press, a 7-year-old girl in southern Israel was seriously injured in a missile strike, and police are still investigating the circumstances of her injuries.
The latest developments come against the backdrop of the Gaza war, which began with the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, most of them civilians.
The Israeli retaliatory attack on Hamas resulted in the deaths of at least 33,686 people, primarily women and children, in Gaza.