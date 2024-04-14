Watch: Iranians celebrate drone attack on Israel

Tehran: Iranians took to the streets in large numbers on early Sunday, April 14, to celebrate Iran’s drone and missile attack against Israel.

Pictures and videos circulated on social media platforms showed Iranians gather in support at Palestine Square and in front of Tehran University with Iranian and Palestine flags in their hands.

Also Read Iran launches dozens of drones at Israel

In another video shows people bursting firecrackers to celebrate the attack.

Demonstrators in Tehran’s Palestine Square chanted “Death to Israel” and “Death to America”, AFP reported.

Watch the videos here

People of Tehran happy with the news of #Iranian missiles hitting the Zionist regime and the occupied territories.#Iran pic.twitter.com/hzsNbVrSWt — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) April 14, 2024

Warmongering regime in Iran celebrating their futile attacks on Israel.

These orchestrated gatherings celebrating attacks on Israel do not reflect the true beliefs of the Iranian people and should not be construed as such. It’s crucial to distinguish between the actions of the… pic.twitter.com/GAahISX79I — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 13, 2024

The joy of the Iranian people in Palestine Square, Tehran#Iran pic.twitter.com/BUHA7nlSvW — Hosniye🇮🇷 (@Itshosniye) April 13, 2024

تجمع مردم در حمایت از حمله موشکی و پهپادی به اسرائیل

.

Nightly demo in Tehran in support of missile, drone attacks on Israel

Photo: Mehdi Bolourian

.https://t.co/YEEqQ7fDRh pic.twitter.com/5H0aXduJuQ — IRNA IMAGES (@IrnaImages) April 14, 2024

This comes after Iran carried out an attack with drones and missiles on Israel, from Saturday night to Sunday dawn, which lasted for about 5 hours.

It is the first direct attack by Tehran against Tel Aviv occurred two weeks after the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The Iranian response, titled “Honest Promise,” was announced approximately an hour after the commencement of the operation, IRNANews Agency reported.

The attack on Monday, April 1, claimed the lives of one commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ overseas Quds Force and six other officers

The moment #Iran's ballistic missiles landed at the Nevatim Air Base in northern Negev pic.twitter.com/6pXxddKn4E — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) April 14, 2024

According to IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Iran launched over 120 missiles, including 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and several ballistic missiles, causing minor damage to an Israeli air base.

As per a report by Associated Press, a 7-year-old girl in southern Israel was seriously injured in a missile strike, and police are still investigating the circumstances of her injuries.

⭕️فشلت جميع الطائرات المسيرة التي اطلقتها ايران باتجاه اسرائيل وعددها 170 في اختراقها الاراضي الاسرائيلية

بعد ان اعترضتها طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو وأنظمة الدفاع الجوي التابعة لنا ولحلفائنا واحبطت عشرات منها.



⭕️فشل 30 صاروخ كروز أطلقتها إيران في اختراق الأراضي الاسرائيلية. لقد… pic.twitter.com/1eMgC4uKU5 — إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) April 14, 2024

The latest developments come against the backdrop of the Gaza war, which began with the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, most of them civilians.

The Israeli retaliatory attack on Hamas resulted in the deaths of at least 33,686 people, primarily women and children, in Gaza.