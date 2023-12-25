Watch: Is girl in hijab Arbaaz Khan’s wife? Here’s BIG truth

Mumbai: B-town witnessed a grand celebration on Sunday, December 24, as Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in a private nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan Sharma‘s residence. The star-studded event was attended by the entire Khan family, adding a special touch to the intimate wedding.

Several photos and videos of the ceremony circulated online, capturing the attention of the public. Notably, a lady in a pastel pink hijab was spotlighted by paparazzi accounts and media portals, with many claiming her to be Arbaaz Khan’s bride. Many Instagram accounts shared her photos and videos with the caption, ‘Mrs. Arbaaz Khan’.

Fact Check: Who is the lady in hijab at Arbaaz-Sshura’s Nikah?

Upon closer investigation, we came to know that the lady in the baby pink-toned Anarkali and hijab was not Sshura Khan but a member of her family. We heard that she is Sshura Khan’s sister.

Despite the initial confusion, the true identity was uncovered when we closely examined inside visuals of Arbaaz Khan’s wedding. The lady in the hijab was spotted in videos where Sshura and Arbaaz were cutting their wedding cake, standing among the crowd with a similar hijab.

All About Their Intimate Wedding

Arbaaz Khan married his ladylove Sshura Khan, a Bollywood make-up artist and the couple also had a little bash at Arpita and Aayush’s residence, where their closest friends and family members were seen in attendance. While Arbaaz Khan opted for a floral kurta, his wife Shura looked lovely in a peach lehenga.

The Hello Brother star posted pictures from his wedding ceremony on Instagram with a caption, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day.”