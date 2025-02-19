Watch: Is Maha Kumbh girl Monalisa’s transformation video real?

Hyderabad: Monalisa Bhosle, a teenage girl who became famous for selling Rudraksha beads at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, is now the target of fake videos. Some clips on social media show her in stylish outfits, dancing and posing for cameras. But these videos are not real—they have been edited using AI deepfake technology.

Monalisa’ Viral Video

A recent video of Monalisa wearing a yellow dress has gone viral, capturing her striking poses during a photoshoot. Netizens flooded the comments section, admiring her beauty and charm, further fueling her growing popularity online.

Many people thought these videos were real, but they were actually fake.

The Real Story: AI Editing and Face Swaps

The video of Monalisa is fake and was created using Deepfake. The video originally shows actor Wamiqa Gabbi and it has been altered using face swap technology. The video was quite similar to the viral one and the post identified the woman as actor Gabbi but Monalisa is not seen in it.

Monalisa’s Real Journey

Monalisa became famous for her natural beauty at the Kumbh Mela. Recently, she visited Kerala for an event and greeted people in Malayalam. However, all viral videos of her dancing and posing are fake.