Watch: Israeli fighter jets fly over Hezbollah leader Nasrallah’s funeral

Beirut: Israeli Air Force fighter jets flew low over the funeral ceremony of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Sunday, February 23.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut in September 2024.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of supporters filled the 55,000-seat Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, waving Hezbollah flags and holding up images of Nasrallah, as reported by AFP.

As the funeral procession took place, the sound of Israeli fighter jets filled the sky. Local media reported that four F-16s flew over the crowd.

The crowd can be heard screaming, “Death to Israel, death to America! We respond to your call, Nasrallah.”

Taking to X, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the incident, wrote, “Israeli Air Force aircraft currently flying over Beirut, over the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, convey a clear message: Those who threaten to destroy Israel and attack Israel—it will be their end.”

The Israeli army also posted on X, “Today is Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral. Today, the world is a better place.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing “resistance” against Israel.

“The adversary must understand that the fight against occupation, injustice, and tyranny is far from over and will persist until the ultimate objective is reached,” Khamenei declared in a statement on his official website.