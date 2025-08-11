Watch: Jr NTR loses cool over fan at War 2 event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The pre-release event of War 2 in Hyderabad on August 10, Sunday, saw a huge crowd. Fans came in large numbers to celebrate the movie. The event was extra special as it was the first time Hrithik Roshan attended a Telugu film event. The atmosphere was full of excitement and cheers.

Jr NTR’s Speech and Sudden Outburst

Jr NTR started his speech by thanking Yash Raj Films for giving him such a big role. He spoke warmly about Hrithik Roshan and shared how welcoming he was on set. But the mood changed when a fan kept shouting Nandamuri Balakrishna’s name during his speech. Annoyed, NTR stopped and said, “Brother, shall I leave? Maintain silence when I speak. It won’t take me a second to put the mic down and go.”

The video of the incident went viral on social media. Some people called NTR arrogant, while many others supported him, saying repeated interruptions can upset anyone. Before ending, NTR also asked fans to avoid fan wars and keep such behavior away from events.

War 2 Release and Big Clash

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. The film will release on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. It is one of the most awaited films of the year and will clash at the box office with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie during the Independence Day weekend.