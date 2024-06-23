Watch: Jr NTR’s video from 1997 trends online

.

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., fondly known as Jr. NTR, is one of the most charismatic and talented actors in Tollywood. Renowned for his powerful performances and magnetic screen presence, the actor has a massive fan following that spans across age groups and geographical boundaries. His journey from being a celebrated star in the Telugu film industry to becoming a pan-India sensation has been nothing short of phenomenal.

And now, a nostalgic video of Jr. NTR has been going viral on social media, capturing the hearts of his fans. The video is from the European Telugu Association Convention in Manchester, UK, in 1997. It shows a young Jr. NTR, already displaying the charm and confidence that would define his career.

This viral clip has added to the excitement and admiration for him, reminding everyone of his journey from a budding talent to a superstar.

It was the global success of RRR that catapulted him to new heights. Directed by the visionary S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR” saw Jr. NTR deliver a breathtaking performance as Komaram Bheem, a freedom fighter. The film’s international acclaim and box office success have established him as a global icon, earning him fans from all corners of the world.

Currently, Jr. NTR is gearing up for his next big release, Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. This much-anticipated film is set to hit theaters on September 27.

In addition to his Tollywood projects, Jr. NTR is making his Bollywood debut with War 2, a part of the popular war franchise. Starring alongside Hrithik Roshan, this film is eagerly awaited by fans marking a significant milestone in his career. His entry into Bollywood is expected to further solidify his position as a pan-India actor, expanding his reach and appeal.