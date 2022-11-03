Watch: Karate, cricket, whipping, Rahul Gandhi does it all in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently taking place in Telangana and the Congress MP has attracted large crowds as he walked forward from one road to another. As part of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi is interacting with diverse crowds and is taking part in local customs.

On Thursday, he indulged in the whipping tradition of the Beda Budaga Jangam community in Sangareddy along with Congress leader Jagga Reddy.

He also participated in a karate session with children.

Gandhi can be seen teaching the right Karate technique to the kid.

Rahul Gandhi was also seen playing cricket in Hyderabad on Wednesday with a young boy as the crowd gathered around them cheers on enthusiastically.

You see, what donning the India jersey does to you – makes you unbeatable 😊❤️



Well played #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/al8kTylXn3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2022

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra was started on September 7 with an aim to unite India. The Yatra began from Kanyakumari and is currently in Telangana.

The Yatra will pass through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir – spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days.