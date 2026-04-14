Watch: Kareena Kapoor trapped in crowd frenzy at IPL, loses calm

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. She was accompanied by her husband, Saif Ali Khan, their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and Saif’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Family Shows Support for Mumbai Indians

The entire Khan family arrived at the stadium dressed in Mumbai Indians jerseys to support the home team. Several videos from the outing went viral on social media, showing the family enjoying the match from the stands. Young Taimur appeared particularly excited as he cheered along with the crowd.

Viral Video Shows Tense Moment

While most clips captured a cheerful atmosphere, one particular video grabbed widespread attention. The footage shows Kareena and her family waiting near the lift when a crowd of fans gathered around them to take pictures. In the chaos, the actress appeared visibly uncomfortable and was seen in what looked like a tense exchange with someone nearby. It remains unclear who the person was or what triggered the moment.

At one point, Kareena turned to Saif and asked, “What is happening?” The family then entered the lift a few minutes later. Despite the brief incident, Kareena was later spotted back in the stands, smiling and enjoying the match with her family.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

The video sparked mixed reactions online. Some viewers criticized her behavior, while many others defended her, pointing out that anyone could feel overwhelmed in such a crowded situation. Several fans noted that it was simply a natural reaction to the hectic environment.

Kareena Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Kareena recently completed filming for Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, is produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios and is expected to release in 2026. The project is currently in post-production. Kareena was last seen in Crew (2024) alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and The Buckingham Murders (2024).