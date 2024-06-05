Watch: Kareena Kapoor’s dance video from Abu Dhabi goes viral

She complimented the look with a massive ruby and diamond necklace that caught the light—and the eyes of all present

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 5th June 2024 8:17 pm IST
Kareena Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in the heart of Abu Dhabi, amidst the glitz and glamour of a high-profile jewelry store launch, embodying elegance and charm. The event, held at the prestigious Al Wahda Mall, was graced by Kareena’s presence, which added a touch of Bollywood royalty to the evening.

Dressed in a stunning pink saree that cascaded like a delicate blush down her frame. The saree, adorned with lace work, was paired with a pearl-embroidered blouse. She complimented the look with a massive ruby and diamond necklace that caught the light—and the eyes of all present. 

She also left everyone spellbound with her dance steps as she grooved to her iconic song Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met. The video is going crazy viral. Check it out below. 

As she addressed the crowd, her fans welcomed her with cheers. Kareena’s interaction with the audience, clicking selfies with fans, showcased her down-to-earth persona despite her star status.

This appearance comes on the heels of her recent success in the film “Crew,” produced by Anil Kapoor Films, which saw a triumphant run at the box office. With her upcoming projects, “The Buckingham Murders” and Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again,” Kareena continues to be a force to reckon with in Bollywood.

