Watch: KBC contestant takes lifeline for question on Revanth Reddy

A Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) contestant recently used a lifeline to answer a question related to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

During the show, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan asked the question, “Shri Revanth Reddy has taken oath as the Chief Minister of which state?”

KBC contestant takes audience poll

The KBC contestant, confused with the options, took an audience poll to answer the question. The options were Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

After the poll, it was found that 80 percent of the audience chose “Telangana,” 11 percent said “Chhattisgarh,” and the rest opted for options C and D.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

In the recently concluded elections in five states, Congress performed well in Telangana, becoming the only state where the party successfully formed the government. Following this exemplary performance, Revanth Reddy became the Chief Minister.

Despite Congress’ success in Telangana, the KBC contestant failed to answer the question and relied on the opinion poll.