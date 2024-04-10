Watch: Largest international aid airdrop into Gaza since Oct 7

The Jordanian Armed Forces led the mission and UAE, UK, US, Germany, France, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and Egypt took part.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2024 5:35 pm IST
Watch: Largest int'l aid airdrop into Gaza since Oct 7, 2023
Photo: DefenceOps/X

Nine countries carried out the largest international aid airdrop into Gaza Strip on a single day since the war began on October 7, 2023.

The Jordanian Armed Forces led the mission to deliver hundreds of tonnes of resources into the war-torn enclave and coinciding with Eid Al-Fitr, which mark the end of holy month of Ramzan.

Also Read
US ‘doesn’t have evidence’ of Israel committing genocide in Gaza: Austin

The UAE, UK, US, Germany, France, Indonesia, the Netherlands and Egypt also took part, the British Ministry of Defence said on X.

MS Education Academy

Watch the video here

RAF A400M plane flew on Tuesday, April 9, to airdrop over 10 tonnes of aid, including meals, water, and rice. The flight lasted approximately an hour, with aid being dropped by other nations’ aircraft throughout the day.

Israel to buy 40K tents for Rafah evacuation

Israel plans to purchase 40,000 tents for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian citizens from Rafah.

An Israeli official confirmed that tents were being procured for an upcoming operation in the area, Associated Press reported.

The Israeli army plans to evacuate the civilian population to “humanitarian islands” in central Gaza before any assault, providing them with food, water, and medical facilities.

The US has warned Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu that if the plans to attack Rafah go ahead, the country could face global isolation.

On October 7, Israel launched a brutal military campaign on Gaza Strip, following a Hamas-led attack, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis.

Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children. Over 75,000 people are injured in Gaza.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2024 5:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button