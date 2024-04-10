Watch: Largest international aid airdrop into Gaza since Oct 7

Nine countries carried out the largest international aid airdrop into Gaza Strip on a single day since the war began on October 7, 2023.

The Jordanian Armed Forces led the mission to deliver hundreds of tonnes of resources into the war-torn enclave and coinciding with Eid Al-Fitr, which mark the end of holy month of Ramzan.

The UAE, UK, US, Germany, France, Indonesia, the Netherlands and Egypt also took part, the British Ministry of Defence said on X.

Face à l'urgence humanitaire à Gaza, la France continue de livrer des médicaments et des vivres à la population.



Avec la Jordanie et d’autres partenaires, l’opération aérienne du jour a permis d’acheminer plus de 110 tonnes de fret.



L’effort se poursuit. pic.twitter.com/l25fnGpjDN — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 9, 2024

Personnel from 47 Air Despatch Squadron @UKArmyLogistics on a @RoyalAirForce A400M completed the largest airdrop of aid into Gaza.



Led by the Jordanian Armed Forces – the international effort saw 9 nations drop essential aid to the Palestinian people.@RAFBrizeNorton pic.twitter.com/TsAnH9lCHQ — Defence Operations 🇬🇧 (@DefenceOps) April 9, 2024

RAF A400M plane flew on Tuesday, April 9, to airdrop over 10 tonnes of aid, including meals, water, and rice. The flight lasted approximately an hour, with aid being dropped by other nations’ aircraft throughout the day.

Israel to buy 40K tents for Rafah evacuation

Israel plans to purchase 40,000 tents for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian citizens from Rafah.

An Israeli official confirmed that tents were being procured for an upcoming operation in the area, Associated Press reported.

The Israeli army plans to evacuate the civilian population to “humanitarian islands” in central Gaza before any assault, providing them with food, water, and medical facilities.

The US has warned Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu that if the plans to attack Rafah go ahead, the country could face global isolation.

On October 7, Israel launched a brutal military campaign on Gaza Strip, following a Hamas-led attack, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis.

Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children. Over 75,000 people are injured in Gaza.