Watch: Lebanese Army withdraws from southern border amid Israeli ground invasion

In a new turn of development, the Lebanese Armed Forces withdrew from several positions along the southern border after the Israelis ground invasion of the areas. The footage of the scene shows Lebanese forces on military tanks and vehicles evacuating those areas without any retaliation.

This military invasion of a sovereign country, Lebanon, occurs in the wake of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli military announced a “limited ground invasion” in targeted Lebanese southern areas to counter Hezbollah strongholds after a week of air strikes across the country including in the capital Beirut.

Reports indicate that the Lebanese army is repositing its units, although the official statement has denied a complete withdrawal of the army. The country’s army forces maintained that while some military units are redeploying within their assigned areas, they remain committed to their responsibilities in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Viral footage shows Lebanese troops hastily withdrawing from the south.

Witnesses reported increased activity of Israeli military vehicles near the border, contributing to the heightened sense of urgency among Lebanese troops.

Meanwhile, Israel released a video showing its soldiers and tanks positioned near the northern edge of Lebanon, aiming to capture “villages close to the border”.

“Operation ‘Northern Arrows’ will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and other arenas,” the Israeli army said on X. “These operations were approved and carried out by the decision of the political echelon.”

The IDF has released another video showing the Israeli army preparing before launching a ground invasion in Lebanon. “We will continue fighting to achieve all goals of the war including dismantling Hamas, bringing our hostages back home and restoring security in northern Israel,” they added.