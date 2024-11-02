Watch: Lebanese man buys from store destroyed by Israeli strikes

Beirut: A video clip of a Lebanese man buying from a grocery store destroyed by the Israeli strikes, recently went viral on social media.

Hassan Raad, a content creator from Lebanon, uploaded a video of himself on Instagram buying from a store where he had been shopping since he was a child and putting the money on the counter amid the ruins.

The video depicts Raad entering a store, selecting a chocolate bar and water bottle, and leaving the money on the counter.

In a video message, Raad said, “We will practice our normal life no matter how much you [Israel] ruined it. We remain steadfast, and we will see victory.”

“Psychological war is played by the enemy, we must fight it with resilience. And what we do not let affect our lives or break our will. We will exercise our natural right to life because Lebanon created life,” he captioned the post.

Watch the video here

Video garners praise

The video has garnered over three lakh views since its upload. The man’s actions were highly praised by social media users.

One of the users wrote in a comment section of the video, saying, “Proud of what you have been doing so far.”

“May Allah protect you and be pleased with you for this message and support,” another user wrote.

Since September 23, the Israeli forces have been intensifying air attacks on Lebanon, escalating tensions with Hezbollah, which has been engaging in firefights across the Lebanese-Israeli border since October 8, 2023.

Since October 8, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have resulted in 2,897 deaths and 13,150 injuries, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.