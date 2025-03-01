Watch: London lights up for Ramzan with over 30,000 led bulbs for 3rd year

London’s West End is lit up with decorations to celebrate the month of Ramzan 1446 AH–2025, a holy month for Muslims, for the third consecutive year.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan recently switched on a stunning display of over 30,000 LED lights, illuminating the streets from Piccadilly Circus through Coventry Street to Leicester Square. The lights will illuminate the streets between 5 pm and 5 am until March 29.

The lights are inspired by Islamic geometric patterns and the celestial symbols of Ramzan. The free aerial installation, funded by the Aziz Foundation and known as Sundial, is inspired by the transition from suhoor to iftar during Ramzan.

New this year

Halal-friendly food trail – Discover Ramzan-special dining options.

Interactive online prayer space map – Easily find nearby prayer areas.

During the lighting ceremony, Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his excitement, “It’s a privilege to switch on Ramzan Lights London in our capital for the third year in a row.”

“This fantastic display in the heart of the West End has quickly become a beloved tradition and a wonderful way to celebrate Ramzan. It’s also a clear symbol of how our capital embraces diversity as we build a better London for everyone.”

Taking to X, Khan shared, “Ramadan (Ramzan) Lights are on! Fantastic to see so many Londoners and visitors welcome the return of this spectacular display to the West End. I was honoured to be invited to be part of the switch-on for a second year.”

“We are proud to continue this world-leading tradition of Ramadan Lights in London, celebrating the city’s rich diversity and the spirit of Ramadan,” said Trustee of the Aziz Foundation, Rahima Aziz.

As Ramzan comes to an end on March 30, the lights will shift from wishing Londoners Happy Ramadan to Happy Eid.

London’s first-ever Ramzan lights were switched on in 2023, making history and establishing a new tradition in the city.