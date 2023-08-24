Watch: Made-in-India electric scooter launched at Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor has launched its much-awaited electric scooter called the TVS X at an event held at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai.

The bookings for the new launch began from midnight on Thursday, August 24 and deliveries are scheduled to begin from November onwards.

It is priced at Rs 249,990, with the first 2,000 buyers receiving additional benefits.

TVS Motors took the wraps off the TVS X electric two-wheeler at Dubai. And right in front of the Burj Khalifa, lighting it up for the launch. Over the top? You bet! #BornOfThrill #TVS X. @ExpressDrives @FinancialXpress @XpressMobility Watch the video. pic.twitter.com/ZHj2Q7RUvc — Roshun Povaiah 🗨️ (@roshunpovaiah) August 23, 2023

@tvsmotorcompany made history by launching the new #TVS X in #Dubai in the background of #BurjKhalifa. The new Electric Maxi Scooter loaded with technology & features for a price of ₹ 2,49,990/-. Booking is already open and first 2000 owners will get a discount of ₹18,000/- pic.twitter.com/9m3iVwgUqe — Hani Musthafa (@hanmust) August 23, 2023

Here are some of the TVS features

New-generation SmartXonnect platform called NavPro (a TVS product)

10.25-inch HD tilt screen setup

In-house SmartXhield (equipped with a host of safety features)

A live location-sharing feature

Selectable regenerative braking, three driving modes (Xtealth, Xtride, Xonic), and more

105kmph – top speed

It can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds, and zero to 60 kmph in only 4.5 seconds

4.44 kWh battery pack with a range of 140 km (claimed) on a single charge