Watch: Made-in-India electric scooter launched at Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor has launched its much-awaited electric scooter called the TVS X at an event held at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai.
The bookings for the new launch began from midnight on Thursday, August 24 and deliveries are scheduled to begin from November onwards.
It is priced at Rs 249,990, with the first 2,000 buyers receiving additional benefits.
Watch the video below here
Here are some of the TVS features
- New-generation SmartXonnect platform called NavPro (a TVS product)
- 10.25-inch HD tilt screen setup
- In-house SmartXhield (equipped with a host of safety features)
- A live location-sharing feature
- Selectable regenerative braking, three driving modes (Xtealth, Xtride, Xonic), and more
- 105kmph – top speed
- It can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds, and zero to 60 kmph in only 4.5 seconds
- 4.44 kWh battery pack with a range of 140 km (claimed) on a single charge
- 11 kW mid-drive motor