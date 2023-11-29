Watch: Mahesh Babu in Animal movie, fans react

Mumbai: Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor is set to hit the theatres this weekend. From social media platforms to newspapers, the film has created a lot of buzz everywhere ever since its trailer was released. The makers of the movie are sanguine about the box office business despite it being rated ‘A’ by CBFC.

As the movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who hails from South India, it is reported that Mahesh Babu was his first choice for the movie. The movie was titled that time as ‘Devil’ but the Telugu superstar rejected the movie because of the script. Since the reports of Mahesh Babu being Sandeep’s first choice surfaced online, debates and discussions have started on social media platforms.

Amidst all these debates, a new deepfake video is surfacing online in which we can see Mahesh Babu’s face instead of Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, the trailer of the film was edited in such a way that it gives glimpses of what the film would have looked like if Mahesh Babu had played the role Ranbir had played in the movie. Though the background voice in the movie is that of RK, we can see the Bollywood actor’s face has been swapped by Mahesh’s in the viral trailer video. Anil Kapoor’s face too was changed into that of Prakash Raj in the video.

The video is shared by Roaster Bidda on Instagram using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to edit the trailer. Soon after the video was uploaded on the social media platform, users started reacting to it. Many termed the edit as ‘worst ever’, while a section of social media users are of the opinion that Mahesh did the right thing by rejecting the offer.

Check out the video below

Deepfake has become a new threat to privacy in India and recently IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaws conducted a meeting with the social media giants in this regard.