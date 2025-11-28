Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is currently on cloud nine as her much-anticipated film Neelofar finally hits cinemas today, November 28. Starring opposite her iconic Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan, the film has been creating waves ever since its trailer and posters were released, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the on-screen reunion.

Mahira’s husband, Salim Karim, has been fulfilling all his duties as her biggest cheerleader as the film releases. The otherwise extremely private Salim also attended the premiere night held on Thursday in Lahore, making it a rare public appearance for the couple.

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim

Photos and videos from the event have been circulating widely on social media, capturing the two shining on the red carpet in matching black outfits. Mahira looked breathtaking in a black floor-length gown with intricate detailing, soft wavy hair, a statement choker and elegant glam, while Salim kept it sleek and classic in an all-black suit.

The premiere night was a star-studded affair, with Behroze Sabzwari and his wife, Nameer Khan, Zubab Rana, Atif Aslam, Resham, Ken Doll, Madiha Imam and several others gracing the event.

More about Neelofar film

Neelofar tells an old-school romantic tale of a blind girl who falls in love with a writer. The film was shot in Lahore, with most sequences filmed nearly two years ago. Directed and written by Ammar Rasool, the film is produced by Hassaan Khalid, Fawad Khan (who also serves as executive and co-producer), Qasim Mahmood, Usaf Shariq, and Mahira Khan, who joins as an executive producer through her production house, Soul Fry Films.