Mumbai: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, has always been vocal about her admiration for the Indian actor. Over the years, during interviews and fan meets, Mahira has often spoken candidly about her experience working with King Khan in the Bollywood film.

However, in a latest press conference held in Dubai for her upcoming film Love Guru, Mahira appeared to subtly distance herself from the topic.

When a reporter asked, “You have worked with Shah Rukh Khan and have great experience in Bollywood. Love Guru was also beautifully shot. Are we now at the same level?”, Mahira refrained from mentioning SRK or Raees directly.

“Woh toh bahaut puraani baat hai,” she said with a soft smile, choosing instead to steer the conversation toward her recent work.

“That story is quite old now. You should have asked me about The Legend of Maula Jatt. The level of production in Maula Jatt was unmatched in the subcontinent. The film was equally brilliant like any other international film. Also, technology-wise, I think we are improving day by day. I don’t think there should be any comparison, and you will love Love Guru’s visuals and sound,” she said.

The actress’ toned-down response comes in the wake of growing political tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Interestingly, in an earlier interview in December 2024, Mahira had hinted at her reluctance to talk about her Bollywood stint repeatedly. When asked if she gets annoyed by the constant SRK questions, she explained, “I can never have enough of him, but when someone asks a question about him, I do reply, and then people say that she is quite obsessed about him. That’s why I expect them not to ask me, because then they say she wants to talk about it, which I never start on my own.”

Currently, Mahira and co-star Humayun Saeed are gearing up for the release of Love Guru, which is set to hit screens across Pakistan and other countries on June 6.