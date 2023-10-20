Watch: Makkah imam makes special dua for Palestinian people

Riyadh: Amid the ongoing conflict between the Israel and Hamas, the imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Sheikh Faisal Ghazzawi, made a special dua for ‘brothers and sisters in Palestine’ on Friday.

During the Khutbah on Friday, October 20, Sheikh Ghazzawi prayed that, “O Allah grant them victory, honor, triumph, and empowerment.”

He continued, “O Allah, support our brothers and sisters in Palestine. O Allah, relieve their distress, remove their hardships, strengthen them, heal their sick, protect the afflicted, have mercy on their deceased and accept them in the ranks of martyrs.”

“O Allah, help them all, grant them assistance, support, and protection. O Allah, deal with the enemies of the faith, for they cannot overpower you,” he added.

