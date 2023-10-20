Watch: Makkah imam makes special dua for Palestinian people

More than 3,700 people have been killed in Gaza, including 1,500 children since Daturday, October 7.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 8:07 pm IST
Watch: Makkah imam made special dua for Palestinian people
Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Sheikh Faisal Ghazzawi (Photo: Screengrab/X)

Riyadh: Amid the ongoing conflict between the Israel and Hamas, the imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Sheikh Faisal Ghazzawi, made a special dua for ‘brothers and sisters in Palestine’ on Friday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

During the Khutbah on Friday, October 20, Sheikh Ghazzawi prayed that, “O Allah grant them victory, honor, triumph, and empowerment.”

Also Read
Bahrain: Indian doctor sacked, arrested for anti-Palestine post

He continued, “O Allah, support our brothers and sisters in Palestine. O Allah, relieve their distress, remove their hardships, strengthen them, heal their sick, protect the afflicted, have mercy on their deceased and accept them in the ranks of martyrs.”

MS Education Academy

“O Allah, help them all, grant them assistance, support, and protection. O Allah, deal with the enemies of the faith, for they cannot overpower you,” he added.

Watch the video below here

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 8:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button