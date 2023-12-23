Watch: Male fan tries to drag Bigg Boss 7 Telugu’s Ashwini Sree out of her car

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, the aftermath of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 finale took a dark and chaotic turn. Pallavi Prashant emerged victorious, capturing the hearts of many fans who gathered at Annapurna Studios to celebrate. However, the jubilation took an unfortunate twist as clashes erupted among fans of different contestants.

The chaos escalated to a point where fans surrounded the cars of various contestants, causing mayhem and damage.

And now, disturbing footage is circulating online, showing fans attempting to forcibly remove wild card contestant Ashwini Sri from her car. Shockingly, her vehicle was vandalized during the incident, prompting a strong reaction from both participants and the online community.

Taking to social media, Ashwini Sri shared a video documenting the harrowing experience, stating, “This is exactly what happened to me… they all broke my car.” Responding to the incident, Arjun Kalyan criticised the attackers, labeling them as “frustrated chillar rowdies” and condemning their mob mentality.

Outraged social media users echoed the sentiment, expressing disappointment in the behavior of the purported fans.

Check out the video below

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, Pallavi Prashant, faced legal consequences post his huge win. Authorities arrested Prashanth and his brother Mahaveer in connection with the violent incidents that transpired in Hyderabad on the night of the reality show’s finale. The arrest took place at Prashanth’s residence in Kolgur village, Siddipet district, and they were subsequently brought to Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad.

The arrests come as a response to the chaotic actions of fans who went on a rampage after the winner’s announcement, chanting slogans and causing damage to vehicles, including those of the participants. The incident has sparked widespread concern about the consequences of such intense fandom and the need to ensure the safety and security of all involved in reality shows.