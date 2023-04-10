Watch: Man carries mother on shoulders while performing Umrah

Riyadh: In a heartwarming video clip, a pilgrim carrying his elderly mother on his shoulder while performing Umrah in the Grand Mosque of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Friday evening, has been widely circulated on social media platforms.

The video shows a spontaneous act of love and sacrifice and portrays a son’s unwavering loyalty to his mother.

In the video, the man carrying his mother on his back as he performs the tawaf around the Kaaba, surrounded by several other pilgrims who are filming the incident. When he notices the attention, he waves to them and his mother also seems very happy, enjoying the love and care of her devoted son.

Social media users were quick to praise the man’s actions, calling it a beautiful expression of honour and respect for the parents.

Some users expressed their belief that the man’s act of kindness would bring him great blessings from Allah.

A social media user wrote it is a part of returning kindness and respect to a mother as a reward for what she did to take care of him throughout his childhood and adolescent period after giving birth.

Watch the video below