Watch: Man pelts stone at a poster of PM Modi in Maharashtra

A man in Maharashtra reportedly pelted a stone several times at a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a video of which surfaced on social media on December 27.

A man in his 30s, donning a white shirt and jeans, can be seen pelting a stone at a poster that features PM Modi, repeatedly, after parking his bike by a bus stop. The poster of the BJP-led Central Government program Viksit Bharat features Narendra Modi alongside other BJP leaders.

The video shared by a Congress leader criticising PM Modi on X is said to be from Nagpur’s Chandramani Nagar bus stop, Maharashtra. The man repeatedly picks up a stone and aims it at the photo of the PM on the poster. “So much hatred towards Narendra Modi in Nagpur..!!” said the Chairman of Gujarat Congress Hitendra Pithadiya.

Traffic on the street is jammed as a crowd gathers to watch the man while a few record the incident.