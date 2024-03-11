Watch: Manipur fighter requests PM Modi to end ethnic violence

Mixed martial arts fighter Chungreng Koren hailing from Manipur has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the violence-hit northeastern state to put an end to the ethnic violence in the state.

In an recent video, the MMA athlete urged Modi to visit the state.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki Zo communities since May 3, 2023. Scores of people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced. Horrific incidents of rape have emerged. The tension escalated after the Manipur High Court’s order to give Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community.

While the Meitei community amounts to 50% of the state’s population, the Kuki Zo and Naga constitute 40% and occupy the hilly areas.

An emotional Koren, after winning a match, asked PM Modi to visit Manipur, saying, “The state has been witnessing not just violence but a lack of basic amenities like food and clean drinking water.”

“This is my humble request. Violence is happening in Manipur. It has been almost a year. People are dying and many people are at relief camps. There is a shortage of food and water at these relief camps. The children are not able to study properly. The future is unclear. Modi ji, please visit Manipur once and restore peace in the state,” Koren said.

Mera Bharat, mera parivaar: Modi

Koren’s appeal comes a week after PM Modi declared that the country was his family. “Leaders of opposition INDIA alliance, who are neck-deep in corruption, parivaravad (dynasty) and appeasement are losing their mind. They say Modi does not have any family,” he said.

“The mothers and sisters, the poor, the youth and senior citizens are Modi’s family and those who have no one, belong to Modi and he belongs to them,” the prime minister had said.

Opposition backs Koren

Opposition party leaders wasted no time in pointing out the contrasting elements of Koren’s Manipur plea to the prime minister’s chest-thumping ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar’ statement.

The Congress party shared Koren’s clip on its official X account.

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV wrote in Hindi, “Here is Chungreng Koren from Manipur. If only the Prime Minister were a part of their family, perhaps today every citizen of Manipur wouldn’t be compelled to cry.”

Aam Admi Party also shared Koren’s video on X saying, “It’s been a year, violence continues in Manipur. People are dying. Modi ji should visit Manipur once, we want peace here. – Chungreng Koren (Indian #MatrixFightNight Wrestler) Players are crying in sorrow even after victory, Modi has made this the condition of the country.”

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said, “Manipur MMA fighter Chungreng Koren’s emotional video appeal to PM Modi goes viral.”