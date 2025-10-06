Watch: Mass protest in Amsterdam calls for end to Gaza war

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through Amsterdam on Sunday, October 5, calling on the Dutch government to impose sanctions on Israel and push for an end to the war in Gaza.

The “Red Line for Gaza” rally, organised by humanitarian groups including Oxfam Novib, was among the largest public demonstrations in the Netherlands in recent years. The event was coordinated by the Peace and Solidarity Platform, and attended by numerous journalists, political figures, and human rights activists.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed vast crowds filling Amsterdam’s streets and squares, turning them into a sea of red. Drone footage captured thousands standing shoulder to shoulder at Museumplein, in one of the largest anti-war gatherings ever held in the city.

Protesters, many dressed in red, formed a symbolic “red line” through the capital, demanding stronger action from The Hague over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

nearly 30% of the population of Amsterdam, an estimated quarter of a million people, flood the streets of the city wearing red in solidarity with Palestine. pic.twitter.com/0Pjc5bqLdU — susan abulhawa | سوزان ابو الهوى (@susanabulhawa) October 5, 2025

The six-kilometre march began at Museumplein and moved towards Dam Square, with participants carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading “Stop the genocide” and “Free Palestine.”

Organisers said the protest aimed to pressure the Dutch authorities to “draw a real red line” by adopting political and economic measures against Israel.

Today in Amsterdam, around 250000 gathered for the Red Line protest to Support Gaza & Palestine.

Organized by @oxfamnovib & other humanitarian organizations.#Netherlands #gaza #Palestine pic.twitter.com/hCa5lEk1SZ — Roger Anis روچيه (@Rogeranis) October 5, 2025

Simultaneous rallies took place across Europe, including in Rome, Barcelona, and Madrid, where hundreds of thousands marched in solidarity with Palestinians. In Istanbul, vast crowds gathered outside the Hagia Sophia Mosque, waving Palestinian flags and condemning Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

The European protests followed the Israeli Navy’s interception of the “Global Resilience Flotilla,” which was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza — an act that sparked renewed outrage across the continent.

Massive crowds fill the streets of Rome, protesting the war in Gaza



Demonstrators accuse the US and Israel of ethnic cleansing of Palestinians pic.twitter.com/YZA1C5rWOk — RT (@RT_com) October 6, 2025

BREAKING: In Barcelona, taxi drivers joined the protest against the genocide in Palestine, driving in a huge convoy down the city’s main street Gran Via.pic.twitter.com/xRPjB6LyHu — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 6, 2025

Over 400,000 people took the streets in Madrid to demand their government takes concrete and immediate actions to end the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/jiPjvL4n5h — Kuffiya (@Kuffiyateam) October 5, 2025