Watch: Mass protest in Amsterdam calls for end to Gaza war

Third ‘Red Line for Gaza’ rally becomes one of the largest demonstrations in Dutch history.

Sakina Fatima | Updated: 6th October 2025 2:00 pm IST
Protesters in Amsterdam wearing red hold a large banner reading “Stop Genocide” during a mass rally in solidarity with Gaza.
Protesters in Amsterdam hold a “Stop Genocide” banner during the Red Line for Gaza rally. Photo: AFP

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through Amsterdam on Sunday, October 5, calling on the Dutch government to impose sanctions on Israel and push for an end to the war in Gaza.

The “Red Line for Gaza” rally, organised by humanitarian groups including Oxfam Novib, was among the largest public demonstrations in the Netherlands in recent years. The event was coordinated by the Peace and Solidarity Platform, and attended by numerous journalists, political figures, and human rights activists.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed vast crowds filling Amsterdam’s streets and squares, turning them into a sea of red. Drone footage captured thousands standing shoulder to shoulder at Museumplein, in one of the largest anti-war gatherings ever held in the city.

Protesters, many dressed in red, formed a symbolic “red line” through the capital, demanding stronger action from The Hague over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Watch the video here

The six-kilometre march began at Museumplein and moved towards Dam Square, with participants carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading “Stop the genocide” and “Free Palestine.”

Organisers said the protest aimed to pressure the Dutch authorities to “draw a real red line” by adopting political and economic measures against Israel.

Simultaneous rallies took place across Europe, including in Rome, Barcelona, and Madrid, where hundreds of thousands marched in solidarity with Palestinians. In Istanbul, vast crowds gathered outside the Hagia Sophia Mosque, waving Palestinian flags and condemning Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

The European protests followed the Israeli Navy’s interception of the “Global Resilience Flotilla,” which was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza — an act that sparked renewed outrage across the continent.

