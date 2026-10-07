Watch: Mithun Chakraborty, 76, grooves to Jimmy Jimmy in Russia

Mumbai: After veteran actress Kalpana Iyer brought back memories of the iconic song Ramba Ho with her viral dance appearance, another iconic old song is now back in the spotlight.

This time, it is Mithun Chakraborty himself who has got the internet grooving to Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja, a song from the 1982 blockbuster Disco Dancer. The veteran actor recently appeared on the popular Russian television talk show Привет, Андрей! (Privet, Andrey!), where he danced to the song that made him a household name across the former Soviet Union.

Mithun was in Russia as a distinguished international guest for Moscow International Film Week. The talk show episode was filmed during his visit to the Russian capital.

Mithun Chakraborty dances to Jimmy Jimmy

A snippet from the episode is now going viral on social media. In the video, Mithun can be seen shaking a leg to Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja, recreating the magic of the song decades after it first became a sensation.

The moment has struck a nostalgic chord with fans, especially in Russia, where Mithun enjoys a special connection with audiences even today.

How Disco Dancer became a Russian phenomenon

Released in India in 1982, Disco Dancer became one of Mithun Chakraborty’s most iconic films. However, its popularity went far beyond India after it was released in the Soviet Union in 1984.

At a time when Western pop culture had limited reach in the Soviet Union, Indian cinema offered audiences something completely different colourful sets, emotional storytelling, catchy music and elaborate dance sequences.

Disco Dancer became a massive hit and reportedly emerged as the most successful film at the Soviet box office that year. It also went on to become one of the biggest-grossing films in Soviet cinema history.

The film featured Mithun as a street performer who rises from poverty to become a successful singer and dancer. His journey from humiliation to fame, combined with the film’s music and dance numbers, connected strongly with Soviet audiences.

Jimmy Jimmy became an anthem

Among the film’s biggest attractions was Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja. The song became hugely popular across the Soviet Union, with its catchy tune and Mithun’s signature dance moves turning it into a cultural phenomenon.

The song was reportedly played at parties, weddings and on radio stations, while Mithun’s popularity soared across the country.