Watch: Mohammed Siraj enjoys at qawwali program in Hyderabad

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, known for his exceptional performance in the recent test match against South Africa, was seen enjoying a qawwali program in Hyderabad.

In the viral video circulating on social media, he is seen immersed in the qawwali experience, surrounded by enthusiastic fans.

Cricketer Mohd Siraj enjoying at a Qawalli program in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/IAWNB5w9lq — ASIF YAR KHAN (@Asifyarrkhan) January 11, 2024

This isn’t the first time the talented cricketer has been spotted reveling in qawwali. Following the conclusion of the World Cup 2023, he attended a qawwali program organized in Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma praised Mohammed Siraj

Meanwhile, in cricket, he got the Player of the Match award for picking his best figures in Tests against South Africa.

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma also praised him after the team’s impressive victory against South Africa. Siraj’s fiery spell of 6-15 played a crucial role in bowling out the hosts for just 55 runs in their first innings, setting the stage for India’s series-levelling win.

Mohammed Siraj, a native of Hyderabad, is now gearing up to contribute to the Indian team in the upcoming series against England later this month.

He holds third position in ICC ODI rankings

The cricketer holds the third position in the ICC ODI bowling rankings. He rose to the spot with his impressive effort.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly follow Mohammed Siraj’s journey, the qawwali program in Hyderabad adds a delightful and cultural touch to the cricketer’s public persona.