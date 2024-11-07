Watch: MrBeast becomes 8th person to climb Burj Khalifa

Famous personalities such as Tom Cruise, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, and Will Smith have also successfully climbed the world's tallest building.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th November 2024 4:10 pm IST
Watch: MrBeast becomes 8th person to climb Burj Khalifa
Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

Dubai: YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, recently became the 8th person in the world to climb the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taking to Instagram, MrBeast shared a video of him standing at the top of the building, looking down from its peak.

Also Read
Watch: French ‘spiderman’ climbs Burj Khalifa

In the now-viral video clip, he says, “I made it! I am standing on top of the tallest building in the world.”

“This is terrifying! I shouldn’t have looked down, that’s scary,” he added.

Watch the video here

He has shared his entire experience of climbing Burj Khalifa in a full 17-minute vlog on YouTube.

People who have successfully clinched the Burj Khalifa include

Tom Cruise in 2010

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan in 2018

Nicole Smith-Ludvik in 2021

Will Smith in 2021

Sam Sunderland in 2022

Alain Robert and Alexis Landot in 2023

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th November 2024 4:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button