Watch: MrBeast becomes 8th person to climb Burj Khalifa

Dubai: YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, recently became the 8th person in the world to climb the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taking to Instagram, MrBeast shared a video of him standing at the top of the building, looking down from its peak.

In the now-viral video clip, he says, “I made it! I am standing on top of the tallest building in the world.”

“This is terrifying! I shouldn’t have looked down, that’s scary,” he added.

Watch the video here

He has shared his entire experience of climbing Burj Khalifa in a full 17-minute vlog on YouTube.

People who have successfully clinched the Burj Khalifa include

Tom Cruise in 2010

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan in 2018

Hamdan celebrates National Day and Expo 2020 win on top of "Burj Khalifa"



Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , has chosen the top of the highest building in the world " Burj Khalifa " to raise the flag of the U A E aloft to pic.twitter.com/HJa6ordKIS — Mohammad Ali Qureshi (@Mohamma84319921) October 12, 2019

Nicole Smith-Ludvik in 2021

Emirates put a flight attendant on top of the Burj Khalifa to celebrate the reopening on travel to and from the UK. Dressed in the classic Emirates cabin crew uniform, skydiver and stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik was helicoptered to the top of the skyscraper for this ad! pic.twitter.com/NnHOAy9HES — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) August 9, 2021

Will Smith in 2021

Will Smith sitting on top of the Burj Khalifa, 2021. pic.twitter.com/QlhYoyrOsv — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 23, 2022

Sam Sunderland in 2022

Sam Sunderland and his stunt atop Burj Khalifa. pic.twitter.com/yJblS2TtZe — Zeeshan Mehmood (@rzmk124) January 21, 2024

Alain Robert and Alexis Landot in 2023