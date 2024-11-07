Watch: MrBeast becomes 8th person to climb Burj Khalifa

Dubai: YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, recently became the 8th person in the world to climb the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Taking to Instagram, MrBeast shared a video of him standing at the top of the building, looking down from its peak.
In the now-viral video clip, he says, “I made it! I am standing on top of the tallest building in the world.”
“This is terrifying! I shouldn’t have looked down, that’s scary,” he added.
He has shared his entire experience of climbing Burj Khalifa in a full 17-minute vlog on YouTube.
