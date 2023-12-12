Watch: Munawar Faruqui reveals SHOCKING details about his ex-wife

Mumbai: One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui, has been making waves with both his game strategy and his candid revelations about his personal life on the show. Munawar doesn’t shy away talking about his family, past marriage, and current dating life.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui opened up about his ex-wife’s second marriage once more. In a conversation with housemates Aishwarya Sharma, Arun Mashettey, and Mannara, Munawar spilled more beans about his past relationship.

Munawar Faruqui Talks About Ex-Wife’s Second Marriage

Munawar revealed that his ex-wife got remarried, and he was not aware about the same. He mentioned that he didn’t want to delve into the details but shared that things just didn’t work out between them.

The stand-up comedian disclosed that he learned about his ex-wife’s remarriage when his son came to spend some time with him.

During the candid conversation Munawar said, “She got married, I didn’t even knew about it. When I called Mikhail (Munawar’s son) home after 10-15 days, I got to know that she got married. I called Mikhail’s nana to ask whether it was true. I understood that Mikhail was here with me and she got married and left. I came to know that she went to another city completely.” Aishwarya said, “Didn’t she feel that her son is not with her?” Munawar said, “They weren’t attached.”

Mannara asked, “How can that be, mother is closest to their child?” Munawar and Arun said, “You cannot judge someone, she must have mustered a lot of courage to take that decision to move ahead. All I can say is that Mikhail was also not attached.” A clip from their conversation is going viral on Twitter. Watch below.

During a previous conversation with Mannara, the stand-up comedian had revealed, “I have been with someone for the past two years. I got married in 2017, and in 2020, we got separated. Last year, our divorce got finalized.”

Munawar is currently in a relationship with social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi. Their relationship became official after the comedian emerged as the winner of Lock Upp season 1 in 2022.