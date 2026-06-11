Hyderabad: An Instagram reel from Hyderabad has turned into a sweet fan moment after an auto driver named Mohammad Imtiyaz unknowingly became part of a viral story involving actor and standup comedian Munawar Faruqui.

The reel was posted by Instagram user the_happy_teacher, who shared that she had a conversation with Imtiyaz while he was dropping her off. During the ride, Imtiyaz spoke about how big a fan he is of Munawar. He told her that he had watched Bigg Boss, listened to Munawar’s songs, and followed his journey closely.

In a playful moment, the woman told Imtiyaz that Munawar was her cousin. Believing her, Imtiyaz got excited and spent nearly 7 km talking about Munawar, his songs, his Bigg Boss journey, and even his donations to the masjid. Before dropping her off, he asked her to convey his salaam to Munawar.

However, after the reel was posted, the Instagram user admitted that it was only a playful lie and that she does not know Munawar personally. She wrote that she felt guilty for misleading Imtiyaz and requested people to help the video reach Munawar so that the message could somehow be passed on.

She wrote, “He deserves the truth, and he deserves Munawar’s salaam.”

And Instagram did exactly what Instagram does best. The reel reached Munawar Faruqui, who reacted to the post and commented, “W salam to my brother“ followed by heart emoji.

The comment has now become the sweetest part of the story, as fans loved how a simple auto ride turned into a wholesome moment between a Hyderabadi fan and his favourite artist.