Watch: Naga Chaitanya arrives at Hyd airport post engagement

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya stunned fans and the film fraternity by announcing his engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple sealed their commitment to each other by exchanging rings on August 8, 2024, in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad. Surrounded by close family members, the engagement was a heartfelt affair. Chaitanya’s father, the veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, proudly shared the joyous news on social media, sending waves of excitement among fans.

The very next day, Chaitanya was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, exuding casual yet sophisticated charm. Dressed in a sharp black shirt paired with brown trousers, the actor added a stylish twist to his look with a pair of trendy sunglasses. Notably, he sported two watches on his wrist, a unique fashion choice that caught the attention of onlookers. A brief flash of his engagement ring in a paparazzi video also added to the buzz around his recent engagement.

Nagarjuna, filled with happiness, took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to share two mesmerizing photos of the newly engaged couple. The images captured the essence of their bond, reflecting a sense of harmony and joy. In his post, Nagarjuna warmly welcomed Sobhita into the Akkineni family, expressing his heartfelt wishes for the couple’s future.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

This surprise engagement has sparked widespread interest, with fans eagerly awaiting the next steps in Chaitanya and Sobhita’s journey together.