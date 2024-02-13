Watch: Naga Chaitanya takes his Ferrari for a spin

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular and successful actors in Telugu films in the industry. Popular for his roles in the films ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, ‘Manam’, ‘Premam’ ’, ‘Majili’, and ‘Love Story’, he is known for his versatile performances. He made his Bollywood debut with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan.

The Telugu cinema’s heartthrob, Chaitanya, is known not only for his popular acting on screen but also for his top choice selection of high-end cars. His passion for luxury cars provides a captivating glimpse of his off-screen character. He is one of the fewest ones with the privilege of owning some of the luxury cars that can be found on the Indian roads.

A video clip of Naga Chaitanya driving his Ferrari 488 GTB on a racetrack is going viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen wearing a helmet and indulging himself in the enjoyment rush of speed and the sound of the engine. The video was posted by his fans and admirers, and they much appreciated his passion and talent for driving.

Naga Chaitanya purchased his swanky red Ferrari 488 GTB back in 2018. It is reportedly worth Rs 3.6 to 4 crores in India.

On the professional side, Naga Chaitanya is currently working on his upcoming movie Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti, and the release date is planned for October.