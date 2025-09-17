Watch: Netanyahu wishes ‘good friend’ Narendra on turning 75

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, September 17, extended birthday greetings to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

In a video message shared on X, Netanyahu hailed Modi’s leadership and the strengthening India–Israel partnership.

Also Read Telangana CM wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday

“Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You’ve accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel,” he said.

Watch Netanyahu’s video message here

Happy birthday to my dear friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi.



Together we will take our partnership to new heights.

🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hNOiQDOtdw — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 17, 2025

Netanyahu added that he looked forward to meeting Modi soon to further elevate bilateral ties. “We can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend,” he remarked.

His office captioned the post,“Happy birthday to my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Together we will take our partnership to new heights.”

Modi’s milestone birthday drew greetings from several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, Modi served as the state’s Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. He became India’s Prime Minister in 2014 and is currently serving his third consecutive term.