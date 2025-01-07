Watch: New magnificent grand mosque opens in Sharjah

A magnificent new grand mosque has been inaugurated in Sharjah’s Al-Waha area, adding to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s rich architectural and religious landscape.

The mosque Sayyida Khadija Mosque, named after Prophet Muhammad’s first wife was officially inaugurated on Monday, January 6, by a member of the supreme council and ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasim.

Features of the grand mosque in Sharjah

The mosque is a marvellous edifice that contains a great blend of Fatimid Caliphate architecture with modern enhancements.

Stretching over an area of 49,383 square meters, the mosque greatly contributes to the religious facades of Sharjah. The Mosque’s main prayer hall can accommodate around 1,400 men with additional space for 1,325 worshippers in an outer arcade. Also, the female-dedicated gallery can hold 140 worshipers.

The mosque is an iconic landmark with a large central dome measuring 10 meters in diameter two slightly smaller domes of 4 meters 190 millimetres and two large minarets standing 40 meters tall.

Also Read UAE witnesses surge in visit visa approvals

Its comprehensive facilities include a library, mortuary building, water stations, ablution areas, restrooms, and parking space for 592 vehicles. The mosque also has residential places for the imam and the muezzin (prayer caller).