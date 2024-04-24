Watch: Nitin Gadkari faints at campaign rally in Maharashtra

Yavatmal: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted while speaking at an election rally in eastern Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district.

The BJP leader was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

As he suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage. The minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.

“Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally,” the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.