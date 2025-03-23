Watch: Over 3M worshippers pray at Grand Mosque on 23rd night of Ramzan

More than 3 million worshippers gathered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on the 22nd day and into the 23rd night of Ramzan, ocorresponded to Saturday, March 22. This made it one of the largest congregations of the season so far.

According to figures released by Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al Rabiah, 592,100 visitors performed the Fajr prayer at the Grand Mosque on the 22nd of Ramzan, followed by approximately 518,000 at Dhuhr, 547,700 at Asr, 710,500 at Maghrib, and 732,700 for Isha and Taraweeh.

The total number of Umrah pilgrims entering the mosque through its main gates reached 662,500, with key entry points seeing record footfall. The King Abdulaziz Gate alone welcomed 235,800 pilgrims, the highest among all access points.

Bab Al-Salam welcomed 32,300 pilgrims, while Bab Al-Hudaybiyah saw 69,600. Another 111,400 pilgrims entered through Bab Al-Umrah, and 172,700 passed through King Fahd Gate.

Over 200,000 daily Iftar meals distributed at Grand Mosque

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, in collaboration with charitable organisations, is distributing over 200,000 iftar meals daily at the Grand Mosque.

More than 3,000 staff members and 1,000 volunteers manage 3,200 daily iftar spreads, extending 50 kilometres in total length. Cleanup after iftar is efficiently completed within five minutes, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

These arrangements adhere to strict health and organisational standards, ensuring worshippers’ safety and comfort at designated iftar areas inside the holy mosque and its courtyards.