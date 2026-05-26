Watch: Pak actor Bilal Abbas Khan’s first video from Haj 2026

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan is currently on a break from work as he embarked on the spiritual journey of Haj 2026 in Saudi Arabia. Soon after wrapping up his latest global hit drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, the actor reportedly travelled to Makkah in the last week of April and has been spending time immersed in the sacred pilgrimage ever since.

While Bilal has not shared any official photos or videos from the journey on his social media accounts, the first visuals of the actor from Haj are now going viral online.

A widely circulated video shows Bilal Abbas Khan dressed in Ihram alongside former Pakistani cricketers Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq, as well as popular Pakistani TV host Wasim Badami, who are also performing Haj this year.

Meanwhile, Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem is also currently in Saudi Arabia for Haj. The actress has shared several peaceful glimpses from her spiritual journey on social media, delighting fans.

Amid their Haj trips, rumours regarding Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem’s possible wedding after Haj have started making rounds on social media. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of the stars regarding the speculation.