Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas perform Haj, spark nikah rumours

Islamabad: Pakistani actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, who became one of television’s most loved on-screen pairs after the massive success of Ishq Murshid, are once again dominating headlines. this time for their spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia and the fresh Nikah rumours surrounding them.

The actors, whose chemistry as Shahmeer Sikandar and Shibra Salman in Ishq Murshid won hearts across the globe, are currently performing Haj. While fans are celebrating their spiritual journey, social media is also buzzing with speculation about a possible wedding after the pilgrimage.

Durefishan Saleem confirms Haj

Durefishan Saleem recently shared soulful glimpses from the holy city of Makkah on her social media handles. The actress posted serene visuals of the Holy Kaabah from Masjid al-Haram, expressing gratitude and sending prayers and blessings to her fans. Her spiritual posts quickly went viral, with admirers praising her simplicity and devotion.

Meanwhile, Bilal Abbas Khan has maintained silence on social media and has not shared any updates from the pilgrimage so far. However, insider Dr Eijaz Waris confirmed that Bilal had reportedly left for Saudi Arabia in the last week of April, while Durefishan travelled more recently.

Also Read Bilal Abbas Khan takes break, Pak actor in Saudi Arabia for Haj

Bilal Abbas Khan takes spiritual break (Instagram)

Although there is no confirmation that the two actors are performing Haj together, reports suggest that both are indeed in Saudi Arabia fulfilling their religious obligations this year.

Nikah rumours

Amid their Haj journey, rumours surrounding Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem’s relationship have once again intensified online. Several fan pages and gossip portals have claimed that the duo may tie the knot in an intimate Nikah ceremony after Haj. However, no official statement or confirmation has been made by either actor regarding the speculation.

The dating rumours around Bilal and Durefishan have existed for quite some time and largely stem from their magical on-screen chemistry in Ishq Murshid. Fans became deeply invested in their pairing after the drama turned into a blockbuster sensation across Pakistan, India and other international markets.

About Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem’s drama

Bilal Abbas Khan’s portrayal of the charming yet layered Shahmeer Sikandar and his comic alter-ego Fazal Baksh received immense praise, while Durefishan impressed audiences with her performance as the strong-willed and principled Shibra Salman.

Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas Khan (Instagram)

Their effortless chemistry on-screen sparked endless discussions online, leading to several viral theories about their personal lives, including rumours of secret vacations, Umrah trips and wedding plans. However, Durefishan Saleem had previously dismissed such claims, clarifying that their bond remains strictly professional and that their comfort off-screen only helped them perform naturally in front of the camera.

Despite the ongoing speculation, fans continue to shower love on the duo, with many calling them one of Pakistan television’s most adored pairs. For now, while marriage rumours remain unconfirmed, Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem’s Haj journey has certainly become a major talking point among fans across social media.