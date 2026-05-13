Bilal Abbas Khan takes break, Pak actor in Saudi Arabia for Haj

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan often wins hearts, not just for his acting but also for his spiritual side. The actor, who was recently loved for his role as Kamyaar in the globally popular drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu opposite Hania Aamir, is currently performing Haj in Saudi Arabia.

Bilal has often been admired by fans for maintaining a simple and spiritual lifestyle away from the glamour of the entertainment industry. He is frequently seen visiting Makkah and Madinah and had even spent this year’s Ramzan in Madinah, away from the spotlight and social media attention.

Now, it has been confirmed that the actor is on his Haj pilgrimage. Pakistani critic Dr Ejaz Waris revealed the news during an Instagram live session. He shared that Bilal had travelled to Saudi Arabia in the last week of April and is currently not shooting for any project, contrary to rumours claiming he was busy filming an advertisement.

According to him, Bilal is fully focused on his Haj journey at the moment.

So far, no new photos or videos of Bilal from Haj have surfaced online. However, fans have already started sharing prayers and heartfelt messages for the actor on social media.

Earlier this year during Ramzan, Bilal was spotted in Madinah spending peaceful moments at Al-Masjid an-Nabawi. Videos of the actor quietly offering prayers and reading the Quran had gone viral online. In the clips, Bilal appeared calm and low-key, sitting peacefully inside the mosque while trying to avoid attention by wearing a mask. Many fans praised him for staying grounded despite his immense popularity.

Bilal Abbas Khan in Madinah (Instagram)

More about Bilal Abbas Khan

Over the years, Bilal Abbas Khan has built a strong reputation in the Pakistani entertainment industry through powerful and emotionally layered performances. He rose to fame with dramas like Dumpukht Aatish, Cheekh and Ishq Murshid, earning critical acclaim and a massive fan following for his versatility and intense screen presence.

Unlike many conventional stars, Bilal is known for choosing challenging and meaningful roles that leave a lasting impact on audiences.

While the actor is currently away on his spiritual journey, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Bilal Abbas Khan has in store next after returning from Haj.