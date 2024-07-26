Watch: Palestinian Olympic team greeted with cheers, gifts in Paris

As Palestinian Olympic athletes landed in Paris on Thursday, 25 July, they were greeted with a heart-warming reception that included a roar of applause and a shower of gifts, including food and roses.

The athletes, representing war-ravaged Palestine were met with enthusiastic cheers upon their arrival at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

As the beaming athletes walked through a sea of Palestinian flags at the main Paris airport, they hoped their presence would serve as a symbol amid the Israel-Hamas war that has claimed more than 39,000 Palestinian lives, reported the Associated Press (AP).

However, the reception was not limited to the athletes, French supporters and politicians also gathered to advocate, urging the European nation to recognize a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, on the other side, people expressed outrage after Israeli athletes arrived in Paris after UN-backed human rights experts said Israeli authorities were responsible for “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Palestinian athletes receive overwhelming-welcome

Supporters and fans cheer for Palestinian athletes (Photo: AP Photo).

Supporters wait for Palestinian athletes at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport (Photo: AP).

Palestinian athletes Yazan Al Bawwab and Valerie Tarazi try a date offered by a young supporter upon arriving at the airport (Photo: AP).

Free Palestine slogans echoed in the stadium

As the 2024 Olympics began on Friday, June 26, fans waved Palestinian flags and wore “Free Palestine” t-shirts as Israel’s soccer team played Mali at the Paris Olympics.