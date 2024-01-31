Watch: ‘Palestinian Robin Hood’ fighter confronts Israeli tanks

A video of a resistance fighter in the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, confronting the incursion of Israeli tanks, into the areas west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, has gone viral on social media platforms.

This comes as the Palestinian resistance factions continue to confront the Israeli occupation’s incursions into Gaza, causing significant vehicle and army losses.

The 30-second video clip showed a fighter wearing a long black coat, and white shoes, advancing towards an Israeli tank and firing a 105mm Al-Yassin anti-tank shell at it, in the middle of a street.

مقاتل لـ" #القسام" يخطف الأنظار بأناقته ونجاحه في استهداف آلية للاحتلال عقب التفافه خلفها pic.twitter.com/VEOwt6mDhF — الجزيرة مصر (@AJA_Egypt) January 29, 2024

Social media platforms have been flooded with praise for the fighter’s bravery in the face of death and difficult combat conditions.

Some referred to him as “the Palestinian Robin Hood” due to his bravery in resisting the occupation while dressed in his finest attire.

A user wrote on X, “We heard a lot about the legendary character Robin Hood and his fight against injustice and tyranny, and we saw him in his own robe. Today we learn about the Palestinian Robin Hood and his fight against the occupier and injustice in the city of Khan Yunis, while replacing the arrow with Yassin… the elegant fighter.”

Another user wrote, “The owner of the elegant coat, the hero of Khan Yunis. Today, make him a symbol for your children and a heroic icon instead of (Spider-Man), (Bat-Man), (Captain America) and others…and if you want, call him (Gaza Man). )-THE GAZAMAN And imprint his images in your hearts and everywhere.”

“A #Qassam_Brigade fighter wearing a “jacket” in a street in #Khan Yunis, heading towards an occupation army tank, aiming at it with a Yassin 105 missile.. #Qassam fighters fight with confidence beyond imagination, and face the enemy from #zero_distance with all capabilities, without fear or apprehension,” another wrote.

“The most elegant fighter in the history of national liberation,” wrote another.

Another wrote, “Extraordinary courage.”

المقاتل الأنيق ..



أحد مقاتلي #كتائب_القسام يرتدي " جاكيتاً " في أحد شوارع #خانيونس متجها نحو دبابة لجيش الاحتلال ليُصوّب نحوها بقاذوف الياسين 105 ..



مقاتلو #القسام يقاتلون بثقة فوق الخيال ، ويواجهون العدو من #مسافة_صفر بكل اقتدار ، دون خوف أو وجل ..#طوفان_الأقصى #غزة… pic.twitter.com/5CeNStpP3Q — جابر الحرمي (@jaberalharmi) January 29, 2024

سمعنا كثيراً عن الشخصية الاسطورية روبن هود ومحاربته للظلم والطغيان وشاهدناه بردائه الخاصة .

اليوم نتعرف على روبن هود الفلسطيني ومحاربته للمحتل والظلم في مدينة خانيونس

مع استبداله السهم بالياسين .#المقاتل_الانيق pic.twitter.com/L9oi65wkqY — Tamer | تامر (@tamerqdh) January 29, 2024

منذ السابع من أوكتوبر تغيرت نوعية القصص التي أرويها لابنتي …واليوم أضفت للمجموعة الجديدة قصة جديدة عن #المقاتل_الأنيق والله💛 pic.twitter.com/ciDCwzjDvP — ramia al ibrahim – راميا الابراهيم (@ramiaalibrahim) January 29, 2024

On October 7, 2023, Israel launched the war on Gaza following Hamas’ surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying Palestinian entity, in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since then, the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to more than 26,751, and 65,636 others were injured, in addition to thousands missing under the rubble.