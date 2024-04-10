Watch: Palestinians perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers amid ruins of mosques in Gaza

A large number of Palestinians in Gaza Strip on Wednesday, April 10, performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers on the rubble of mosques that were destroyed by the Israeli aggression during the war that has been going on for more than six months.

Videos widely circulated on social media platforms shows citizens performing Eid prayers under the rubble of the Al-Farouq Mosque in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza.

صلاة عيد الفطر على أنقاض مسجد الفاروق في رفح.



Another video clips showed the Palestinians performing Eid prayers in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, in a square while rain was pouring on the worshippers.

صلاة العيد من مخيّم جباليا، تحت الأمطار pic.twitter.com/3RmojKfdpJ — Dr. Zaid Alsalman (@ZaidAlsalman6) April 10, 2024

Pictures circulated on social media showed Eid prayers held in shelter centers in the Gaza Strip.

شاهد | فلسطينيون يؤدون صلاة العيد في مدرسة ببيت لاهيا شمال غزة pic.twitter.com/W7Ir5tKjy9 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 10, 2024

شاهد | من صلاة العيد في مراكز الإيواء في قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/HBny3ltTnC — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 10, 2024

Palestinians celebrated first day of Eid Al-Fitr by visiting their loved ones’ graves and performing prayers in the rubble of destroyed mosques and streets, despite the conflict looming in the air.

شاهد | سيدة فلسطينية تصف حال غزة في العيد. pic.twitter.com/SzCpxRgowt — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 10, 2024

شاهد | "عيد الشهداء"..

سيدة فلسطينية تجهش بالبكاء خلال صلاة عيد الفطر في رفح pic.twitter.com/7wucMnom99 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 10, 2024

بالصور | الفلسطينيون في صباح عيد الفطر يزورون قبور الشهداء ويؤدون صلاة العيد في مدينة نابلس. pic.twitter.com/cVJrfeeJJa — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 10, 2024

The war broke out on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a cross-border attack on southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages, according to Israeli statistics.

Israel responded to the Hamas attack with fierce air strikes and a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, which led to the death of more than 33,000 Palestinians, the injury of more than 75,000, and the occurrence of a humanitarian crisis.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are homeless. The war has led to the destruction of hospitals, shortages of medicine, and increased risk of starvation among residents.