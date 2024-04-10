Watch: Palestinians perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers amid ruins of mosques in Gaza

Palestinians celebrated first day of Eid Al-Fitr by visiting their loved ones' graves and performing prayers in the rubble of destroyed mosques and streets, despite the conflict looming in the air.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2024 9:40 pm IST
Watch: Palestinians perform Eid Al-Fitr prayers amid ruins of mosques in Gaza
Palestinians in the Gaza held Eid aA-Fitr prayers over the ruins of mosques destroyed by Israel (Photo: Reuters)

A large number of Palestinians in Gaza Strip on Wednesday, April 10, performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers on the rubble of mosques that were destroyed by the Israeli aggression during the war that has been going on for more than six months.

Videos widely circulated on social media platforms shows citizens performing Eid prayers under the rubble of the Al-Farouq Mosque in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza.

Also Read
Amnesty calls on Israel to return body of Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqah

Another video clips showed the Palestinians performing Eid prayers in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, in a square while rain was pouring on the worshippers.

MS Education Academy

Pictures circulated on social media showed Eid prayers held in shelter centers in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians celebrated first day of Eid Al-Fitr by visiting their loved ones’ graves and performing prayers in the rubble of destroyed mosques and streets, despite the conflict looming in the air.

The war broke out on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a cross-border attack on southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages, according to Israeli statistics.

Israel responded to the Hamas attack with fierce air strikes and a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, which led to the death of more than 33,000 Palestinians, the injury of more than 75,000, and the occurrence of a humanitarian crisis.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are homeless. The war has led to the destruction of hospitals, shortages of medicine, and increased risk of starvation among residents.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2024 9:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button