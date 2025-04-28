Watch: Paresh Rawal’s ‘urine beer’ cure for knee injury stirs row

Veteran actor and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Paresh Rawal recently shared an unusual and disgusting method of how he cured a knee injury suffered during the shoot of Ghatak by drinking his own urine!

Paresh Rawal shared in an interview with The Lallantop that, on the advice of the late action director Veeru Devgan, he drank his urine for 15 days to speed up the healing process. He said, “I decided I will sip it like beer because if I have to follow through, I will do so properly.”

Paresh Rawal claimed that this practice resulted in a quicker-than-anticipated healing process, shortening his hospital stay from the expected two-and-a-half months to one and a half months.

Medical professionals have, however, raised serious concerns regarding this discovery.

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who is popularly referred to as “The Liver Doc,” condemned the practice, saying, “Please don’t drink your urine (or others) because a Bollywood actor says so. There is no scientific evidence to support the idea that drinking urine provides any health benefits.” He also added that urine has waste products the body tries to get rid of, and putting them back in can be dangerous.

Paresh Rawal asserted that he consumed his first urine of the day.

Please don't drink your urine (or others) because a Bollywood actor says so.



There is no scientific evidence to support the idea that drinking urine provides any health benefits.



In fact, consuming urine can be harmful, potentially introducing bacteria, toxins, and other… https://t.co/lSyr2p25uY — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) April 27, 2025

Likewise, nephrologists cautioned against urine therapy, pointing out that urine contains waste products such as urea and creatinine, which the body is throwing out for a reason. Though Paresh Rawal’s individual experience has made headlines, doctors warn against following such untested procedures, underlining the need for evidence-based therapy for recovery from injury.