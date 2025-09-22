Watch: Pawan Kalyan’s sword nearly hits bodyguard during OG event

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG is one of the most hyped and anticipated movies of the year. The grand pre-release event took place at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. However, heavy rain disrupted the program, causing long delays and leaving fans waiting for hours.

The mood of the stadium completely changed when Pawan Kalyan finally made his entry. Dressed in black as his character Ojas Gambheera, he walked onto the stage carrying a katana sword. His dramatic presence brought the soaked and tired crowd back to life.

Pawan Kalyan’s Viral Sword Moment

One moment from the event went viral across social media. While swinging the sword, the blade came dangerously close to his bodyguard’s face, missing him by just a few inches. The clip has spread widely, with fans calling it both thrilling and scary.

Fans Left Disappointed

Despite the electrifying entry, many fans expressed disappointment. The event was poorly organized, starting almost three hours late, and the much-awaited trailer was not released online. A musical performance took place but failed to create the expected excitement. Fans felt let down by the lack of proper planning.

OG Cast and Release

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG stars Pawan Kalyan, with Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi making his Tollywood debut as the main villain. Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and others play key roles. The film will release in theatres on September 25, with buzz continuing to grow despite the chaotic pre-release event.