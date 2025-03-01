Watch: PETA’s ‘mermaid’ at KBR Park urges veganism

Hyderabad: In a striking pro-vegan awareness campaign, PETA India, set up a stage outside Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (KBR) on Friday, February 28, where a woman dressed as a mermaid, alongside two large fish sculptures, with a sign that read, “Try to relate to fish’s fate, please go vegan.”

PETA, which protects animal rights, aimed to highlight the cruelty faced by the aquatic creatures due to fishing and seafood consumption. It urges people to adopt a plant-based diet.

The backdrop of the setup outside the KBR park carried a bold message reinforcing PETA India’s advocacy for veganism.

This is not the first time that PETA has put up such an eye-catching demonstration as part of its global strategy to promote animal rights and encourage individuals to rethink their dietary choices.

In October last year, in a striking presentation, PETA India supporters, smeared with ‘blood’ and wrapped in cellophane like frozen ‘human meat’ packages, lay motionless on large trays at KBR Park. Others held signs reading ‘Meat Is Murder,’ urging people to ditch meat and go vegan.

