Heading to Hyderabad’s KBR Park? Know everything about this spot

Nestled in the heart of Jubilee Hills, KBR Park is a green sanctuary that offers an escape from Hyderabad’s hustle bustle without even leaving the city. With its lush greenery, rich biodiversity, and tranquil atmosphere, KBR Park is a must-visit for nature lovers, fitness enthusiasts, and families alike.

To help you make the most of your visit, Siasat.com brings you a complete guide with everything you need to know about exploring this green oasis.

What makes KBR Park special?

At 390 acres, KBR Park stands as a symbol of Hyderabad’s commitment to preserving nature within the urban landscape. The park is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, making it a haven for birdwatchers, nature photographers, and anyone who seeks a moment of peace amidst nature. It’s one of the few parks in Hyderabad that allows visitors to experience a variety of ecosystems within a city setting.

Activities to enjoy at KBR Park

1. Morning and evening walks- The park’s well-maintained walking trails are perfect for morning jogs, walks, and yoga. The early hours offer a refreshing cool breeze, while the evening provides a beautiful sunset view.

2. Birdwatching and photography– KBR Park is a great spot for photography, especially for wildlife enthusiasts looking to capture moments of vibrant birds and butterflies. Peacocks are a common sight here.

3. Workout: With dedicated jogging tracks and fitness zones, it’s an ideal place for those looking to stay active.

4. Visit the Masjid Chiran Palace- Admire the architectural charm of Masjid Chiran Palace which is located within the KBR Park. Its striking waffle roof supported by just two columns, creates a floating effect against the park’s greenery.

5. Sip and relax at Casa De Latte- Nestled in one of KBR Park’s parking lots, Casa De Latte is famous for its rich lattes and refreshing frappes. It is the perfect spot to unwind after a walk or jog.

6. Attend a Hyderabad Reads session- Hyderabad Reads is a quiet reading community that meets at KBR Park every Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm (timings may vary). All you need to join is a book and a mat.

7. Unwind- The park is filled with treehouses, gazebos and benches for visitors to relax and have a peaceful me time.

What to bring along

Comfortable footwear for walking/jogging.

Reusable water bottles (mention water stations if available).

A camera for photography lovers.

Sunscreen, hats, or umbrellas for sunny weather.

Entry fee and timings

Visitors can enter KBR Park for a nominal fee of Rs. 20 for adults and Rs. 10 for children. The park is open from 5:30 am to 10:30 am and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm (timings may vary due to winter), making it an ideal spot for an early or late-day outing.