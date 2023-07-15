Watch: Pizza baked on active volcano in Guatemala breaks the internet

Ever had a pizza cooked on an active volcano? Well, this traveller who visited Guatemala, tried the Italian dish, cooked in the most unusual way and left the netizens stunned.

Travellers across the world often try to explore new things and also imply unique ideas to cook food while they trek. However, a video of pizza backed on a volcano recently went viral on social media. The video depicted a pizza being cooked on a volcano instead of being prepared in an oven.

Alexandra Blodgett took to Instagram to share the short clip where a person is seen placing an uncooked pizza with vegetable toppings on a tray and later into the ground.

The trey is covered and a few moments later, viola! The pizza is cooked and served to Alexandra who is then seen enjoying the unique pizza in the scenic setting.

“POV: travelling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn’t travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus,” captioned Alexandra.

Informing the viewers that the pizza is available at Volcano Pacaya, Alexandra said, “You must have a guide to enter this National Park! We booked in advance through Pizza Pacaya.”

“This volcano is active! The last significant eruption was in 2021. It gets WINDY and cold up there, so make sure you bring layers!” added the traveller.

Her post has got over 73,000 likes and 1.3 million views while the comment section had mixed reactions.

“What a unique experience. Would totally do this,” commented an Instagram user “How cool! added to the bucketlist,” said another.

“I hope there’s no rubbish left behind” commented a netizen while another user was concerned over the safety and asked, “‘What if you eat/inhale arsenic?”