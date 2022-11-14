Watch: Plane bought by Hyderabad’s Pista House stuck at underpass in AP

Hyderabad: An old airplane that was bought by Hyderabad’s Pista House owner at a Kerala auction got stuck at an underpass in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh. The plane was being transported by road from Kochi to Hyderabad.

After the incident that took place at the Korisapadu underpass, many people reached the spot to have a glimpse of the plane. Soon after receiving the information, Medarmetla police reached the spot and made an arrangement to pull the plane out of the underpass.

Pista House owner who bought an old plane at a Kerala auction. Pista House owner is converting an old plane into a restaurant in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/g5iOLLMFNu — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) November 13, 2022

After pulling the plane out, it was diverted through the Korisapadu underpass. Later, the video of the incident also went viral on social media.

As per reports, Pista House bought the plane to set up an airplane restaurant in Hyderabad.

The truck will take some days to reach the city as it is traveling at a very slow speed to avoid damage and accident.

The plane, Airbus A320 was decommissioned by Air India. It flew for the airlines for many years.