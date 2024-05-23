Watch: Police SUV enters AIIMS Rishikesh emergency ward

A video of a police SUV entering an emergency ward of AIIMS Rishikesh has raised many eyebrows and curiosity on social media.

According to reports, the police van entered to arrest a sexual harassment suspect. As the car enters the emergency ward, police personnel are seen making way for the vehicle to move forward by pushing the patients’ stretchers out of the way. The SUV was driven to the fourth floor.

Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Shankar Singh Bisht said that on Sunday, May 19, the suspect, nursing officer Satish Kumar had allegedly harassed a doctor and sent an obscene image to her. The incident sparked anger among the doctor community demanding an immediate termination of Kumar.

A case was registered at Rishikesh Kotwali following the protest by doctors.

Here is the video: