Watch: Poonam Pandey’s last statement about Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events on Friday, actress and model Poonam Pandey, known for her controversial career, passed away at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. The sad news was confirmed by her manager who also confirmed that she breathed her last in her hometown, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The official statement shared on Poonam’s Instagram handle read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

As the news circulates, Poonam’s last videos, pictures, and media appearances are going viral on the internet. One notable video features her expressing support for Munawar Faruqui’s victory in Bigg Boss 17. Munawar and Poonam had a close bond during their participation in the Lock Upp show in 2021.

In the video, Poonam can be heard saying, “Mein day 1 se Munawar ko support kar rahi thi. I knew somewhere ki yahi jeetega. Mein uske saat Lock Upp mein 3 mahina rahi hun. I know that brain. I am glad he won. Big congratulations to my brother.” The clip is from Poonam’s recent media interaction earlier this week.

The sudden demise of Poonam Pandey has left the entire entertainment industry in shock. Her last rites are expected to take place shortly in Kanpur. The entertainment community mourns the loss of a controversial figure.